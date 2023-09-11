WC govt alarmed by almost 300 criminal cases falling through court cracks

According to the Western Cape Department of Police Oversight, between October 2022 and March 2023, police inefficiencies resulted in 238 cases in the province being struck off the court roll.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government raised the alarm on the number of criminal cases falling through the court cracks.

The provincial Department of Police Oversight said that it found that between October 2022 and March 2023, a staggering 283 cases monitored during this period were struck off the court roll due to inefficiencies by the South African Police Service (Saps).

The matters - linked to 82 Saps stations across the province - were monitored at 33 Western Cape courts.

Among the long list of courts monitored were in communities including Khayelitsha, Bishop Lavis, Blue Downs, Mitchells Plain, Atlantis, Oudtshoorn and Knysna.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen Reagen Allen said of the 283 cases, 77 were related to gender-based violence (GBV).

Allen added that 22 of these cases were withdrawn as the dockets were not at the court, while 48 GBV cases were withdrawn due to an incomplete investigation.

"These statistics paint a very grim picture, which deeply disturbs me - more so that these are real people who have been dismally failed by the South African Police Service and the entire criminal justice system.

“What is further alarming is that these are the cases that we have monitored, which would suggest that there could be many similar matters that are also being thrown out of court."

Allen said the reports were shared with police, and he planned to meet with Saps management in the province to establish whether the officers who failed citizens would be held accountable.