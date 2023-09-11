WATCH: Families of Denel 8 demand justice for their mystifying deaths

The families are now set to approach the National Prosecuting Authority for a full inquest into the incident. This comes after the Director for Public Prosecutions decided not to criminally prosecute anyone for the explosion following an inquiry into the incident.

CAPE TOWN - The families of eight people who died in an explosion at a Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) plant in Macassar five years ago are still struggling to make peace with their deaths.

The explosion on 3 September 2018 shattered the lives of eight families, who are still "seeking justice" for their loved ones.

Mxolisi Sigadla, Triston Davids, Thandolwethu Mankayi, Nico Samuels, Jamie Haydricks, Bradley Tandy, Stevon Isaacs and Jason Hartzenberg lost their lives in the tragic explosion.

They had been working for RDM manufacturing missiles when the explosion happened.



Maureen Isaacs is still mourning the death of her husband, Stevon Isaacs, after he was killed in the blast.

Isaacs told Eyewitness News that she was struggling to cope with his death.

She was working at the munition plant on the day of the explosion, and remembers it like it was yesterday.

"I was at work that time, that day. I was also working at Rheinmetall and round about 15.25pm, there was a bang!"

She said she joined her colleagues in the changing room, where she saw her husband's manager.

"I went to him, and I asked him what's happening and if Stevon was also in that building. He told me he doesn't know. I saw all the people coming down from that side but didn’t see my husband."

Isaacs said she was sent home, where she sat by the window waiting for her husband.

"It never happened. So, the next day we were called to come to Rheinmetall so they can tell who was in that blast - all the people who were in that explosion, and still today, every day is not the same. When you go to sleep because there's no justice for us people. There's no justice."

Susan Tandy, mother of Bradley Tandy - who died in the explosion - said she "lost a piece of gold" when Bradley died.

"He was a good child. He never spoke badly to anyone. If we scolded him, he started crying and he never stayed upset for too long. He was a good boy who often spent time watching rugby here with his father."

Tandy said after Bradley's passing, things took a turn for the worse with his younger brother, Junaid.

"That was September 2018 and the next year 30 November I lost another son. He was in a car accident, and we still don't know how that accident happened. He just couldn't get over his brother's death. He started living recklessly. So, what I'm actually saying is, through Denel, I lost two children."

Tandy said justice must be served for the family to come to terms with her son's death.

Macassar resident Angel Samuels recalled that she always knew her son's life, Nico, was in danger.

"Where they work, nobody can survive there. That working place is unsafe. You can't work here with chemicals that go in a missile. Anything can happen. You never know when."

Samuels said she has not found closure for Nico's death because she still does not know what led to the explosion, but someone should be held accountable.

"They say they didn't know. All the people say they don't know, they don't know what happened, but somebody must know."

A Department of Labour inquiry recently found that RDM was not at fault, but the families are determined to take the matter further.

A response from RDM reads: “With reference to the incident at Rheinmetall Denel Munition in 2018, we respect the ruling of the Office of the Public Prosecutor not to institute any prosecution. From what we understand, this is based on the Public Prosecutor’s assessment of information received from relevant stakeholders, including the Department of Employment and Labour and the South African Police Service.”

RDM acknowledged that 3 September marked the fifth anniversary since the incident occurred, saying it has always been its priority to assist families in dealing with their loss since 2018.

“It has been a long and painful process for the families, and throughout the process, we have provided counselling and support,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the only survivor of the explosion has spoken of her ordeal after losing her job due to her injuries.

Shafeeka Naidoo worked for RDM for six years.

She had been working in the building alongside the plant where eight of her colleagues were killed.

Naidoo told Eyewitness News she feels like RDM forgot about her after she was injured in the explosion.

She recalled what happened on that day in September 2018.

"I remember exactly what happened. I was busy getting done, tying my hair, and then when I checked the watch, it was 27 minutes past and there was this bang thing, and all my windows just burst open and the doors as well and after that I only realised what happened when I got in the road because somebody helped me."

Naidoo said she regained consciousness after a wall collapsed on top of her and she has since developed both physical and mental illnesses with little support from RDM.

"They said I'm injured and I'm off-duty and then stopped my salary and sent a security guard with a letter that stated I must go to Sassa [South African Social Security Agency] for money because they are not going to pay me out."

In response to Naidoo’s claims, RDM insists they have provided her with support.

The families of the eight deceased are now set to approach the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for a full inquest into the incident.

This comes after the Director for Public Prosecutions (DPP) decided not to criminally prosecute anyone for the explosion following an inquiry into the incident.

A representative for the families, Rhoda Bazier, said the outcome of the inquiry has again saddened them.

"The Department of Labour was very clear in terms of Section 32 in their inquiry that it has clearly recommended that RDM must be criminally charged."

Bazier said the DPP's outcome makes the families feel like they have again disappointed their loved ones, but they are not stopping there.

"We will ask the NPA to do a formal inquest in bringing those who are responsible in the company Rheinmetall Denel to book."

Bazier said a legal team for the families would be approaching the NPA in the coming weeks.