Untu backs SIU's plans to tackle corruption at Transnet

JOHANNESBURG - The United National Transport Union (Untu) has endorsed plans by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to clean up the rot at Transnet.

This was after the SIU took to the courts to have several dodgy contracts declared unlawful at the ailing state-owned company.

The contracts are valued at over R56 million.

The SIU also plans to take action against former employees implicated in fraud and corruption.

Transnet reported a debt crisis of R120 billion for the 2022/23 financial year, mainly believed to be a result of looting in the company.

The transport union’s Atenkosi Plaatjie said the legacy of state capture at the SOE should not be left unchallenged.

"It will take time for Transnet to recover from this, and Untu emphasises the importance of the SIU's investigations and holding those to account who played a role in the demise of Transnet. If these individuals are made examples of, it will serve as a deterrent to others who may be involved in such activities or who may be planning such activities. Transnet cannot survive another incident similar to that of the state capture."