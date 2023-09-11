Tshwane to review bargaining council's dismissal of bid to not hike salaries

The South African Local Government Bargaining Council ruled in favour of workers after the city approached it in August, requesting it be exempted from increasing workers' wages for 2023 due to financial constraints.

TSHWANE - The City of Tshwane municipality said it would be appealing the decision by the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) to dismiss its application to not increase salaries in 2023.

The city approached the council in August requesting a deviation from the 2021 Wage Collective Agreement for this financial year, citing financial difficulties.

However, the council ruled in favour of workers, saying the reasons put forward by the municipality are not sufficient for an exemption.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said the municipality would be approaching the Labour Court to review the decision.

“As much as the bargaining council admits that Tshwane is in financial distress and that we are in a very difficult position to pay increases, it declined our [application],” Brink said.

“We believe there are grounds for a review of this decision and that's what we going to do in the best interest of Tshwane.”