TSEPO MHLONGO: SAFA's mismanagement has left football associations limping

OPINION

In the world of sports, especially in football, trust and integrity should be paramount. Unfortunately, the South African Football Association (SAFA) has found itself embroiled in a scandal that has far-reaching consequences, not only for the organisation itself, but for the entire football ecosystem in South Africa.

The Legacy Trust, established in 2011 with a $100-million pledge from FIFA after South Africa hosted the 2010 FIFA World Cup, was intended to be a self-sustaining source of funding for football development over the long term.

However, what was meant to be a beacon of hope for South African football has become a symbol of mismanagement, secrecy, and alleged corruption.

The trust received approximately R450 million in 2011 and 2012, with the goal of investing the generated interest to fund football development programmes. This was a noble intention, but as recent revelations suggest, it was nothing more than a pipe dream.

Over the years, the Legacy Trust received around R160 million in interest but paid out nearly R547 million in grants. What's more alarming is that by February 2018, there were discussions about winding up the trust due to its near-depleted state.

By the end of 2021, less than R5 million remained, supposedly utilised to "wind up the trust." This raises the critical question: Where did the money go?

SAFA president, Danny Jordaan, who announced the dissolution of the trust in 2021, allegedly claimed that FIFA instructed him to remove all South African Legacy Trust trustees, except one, while FIFA would retain two of its representative trustees for the winding-down process.

However, a distressing email from FIFA trustee, Federico Addiechi, seems to contradict this claim, suggesting that FIFA never gave such an instruction.

This saga not only raises concerns about the mismanagement of a supposedly self-sustaining trust but also questions whether the trust's funds were used for their intended purposes.

The lack of transparency and accountability in this matter leaves a dark cloud over the reputation of SAFA and threatens to damage the reputation of the trust, its members, and its work.

One of the most significant casualties in this controversy is the regional football associations. Funds meant for the development of football at the grassroots level have seemingly vanished into a black hole of bureaucracy, legal battles, and questionable expenses. Regional leagues, young aspiring footballers, and communities eager to embrace the sport have been left in the lurch.

The Legacy Trust scandal tarnishes the image of SAFA and highlights the urgent need for a thorough and independent forensic audit to determine what truly happened to the trust's funds.

The people of South Africa deserve answers, and they deserve justice for the financial struggles faced by their regional football associations.

It is time for SAFA to come clean, be accountable for its actions, and ensure that the legacy of the 2010 FIFA World Cup serves as a source of pride and development for the nation, rather than a symbol of mismanagement and controversy.

The future of South African football depends on it, and so do the dreams of countless young talents hoping to make their mark on the world's most popular sport.

Tsepo Mhlongo is a member of Parliament, and the Democratic Alliance’s sports, arts and culture spokesperson.