There's more to Public Service Month than just the bad eggs - Ramaphosa

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said diligence, care and the ethical conduct of the country’s 1.2 million public servants contribute to building a better South Africa

CAPE TOWN – September marks Public Service Month and President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the focus should not only be on corruption but the good work many civil servants do daily.

Last week, Ramaphosa highlighted in Parliament that over 11,000 lifestyle audits were carried out on public servants to discourage unscrupulous behaviour.

Ramaphosa said South Africa couldn’t build an accountable, professional civil service while there were individuals who saw public office as a vehicle for self-enrichment.

But he said credit needed to also be given where it was due.

The president added that most civil servants served South Africans with honesty and integrity daily.

Ramaphosa said the two-week turnaround time for IDs and passports often went unreported.

Commending the public servants who served the nation on the frontlines of education, health, and safety, Ramaphosa said there was still room for improvement.

Soon, government intends to gazette regulations for the professionalisation of the public service.

Ramaphosa said these regulations would contribute to greater stability in the leadership ranks of the civil service and ensure rigorous recruitment processes and competency testing.