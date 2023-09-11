Swellendam electricity tariff rate dispute still unresolved

This follows a violent protest last month, when hundreds of residents took to the streets, vandalising property and setting the municipal building alight.

CAPE TOWN - An electricity tariff rates dispute between Swellendam residents and the town's municipality remains unresolved.

Residents have since given Mayor Francois du Rand a memorandum of demands for lower tariffs.

Du Rand responded to the memorandum in a meeting that ended in chaos last week.



"They didn't want me to explain to the people. In actual fact, they tried to derail the meeting with screaming and shouting and all the rest of it. The public order police were also there."

African National Congress (ANC) provincial legislature member, Khalid Sayed, said the party had been supporting the disgruntled Swellendam residents.

"We stand with the community in their assertion that the mayor's response is insufficient and it does not address any of the service delivery concerns that has been raised."

Sayed said the ANC had requested a meeting with the community and the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs to resolve the dispute.