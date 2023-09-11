Supporters of Katlego Bereng welcome Nandipha Magudumana being denied bail

Katlego Bereng’s body was illegally claimed from a mortuary by Magudumana and smuggled into Thabo Bester’s prison cell and set alight.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Community members have welcomed the State’s decision to deny disgraced aesthetics doctor, Nandipha Magudumana, bail.

Supporters of Katlego Bereng rejoiced outside the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

He died under suspicious circumstances and his post mortem revealed he suffered from blunt force trauma to the head.

Magudumana is accused of falsely claiming Bereng’s body from a state mortuary as part of the elaborate ploy to smuggle it into Thabo Bester’s prison cell at the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

Community member, Lusanda Maphisa, said Bereng’s family were still struggling to come to terms with everything.

"We are happy Nandipha did not get bail. It's been hard. They are not yet fine about the incident."

She said they would continue to attend court proceedings until justice was meted out against all the accused in the matter.

"The community must come in numbers to support this case because these people did not do a good thing. They must pay for what they did to Katlego."

Bereng’s death remains the subject of a police investigation.