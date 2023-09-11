Shadrack Sibiya was active in Meyiwa probe despite Hawks sacking, court hears

A statement by State witness, Constable Sizwe Zungu, has revealed conversations he had with top police officers regarding what he witnessed at the Vosloorus hostel on the night Meyiwa was killed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has heard that controversial police officer, Major-General Shadrack Sibiya, was active in the Senzo Meyiwa investigation while he was fired from the Hawks.

A statement by State witness, Constable Sizwe Zungu, has revealed conversations he had with top police officers regarding what he witnessed at the Vosloorus hostel on the night Meyiwa was killed.

Zungu claims to have seen all five of the men accused of murdering Meyiwa rushing to the Vosloorus hostel, armed, on the night of the murder.

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

"I'm not involved in the Senzo meyiwa investigation and I've never been involved. I don't know why my name is being dragged into this," Major-General Shadrack Sibiya said on 702 in 2018, denying any involvement in the Senzo Meyiwa investigation.

At the time, he had been fired from the Hawks by former national Hawks head, Berning Ntlemeza.

In a statement, Zungu claimed that Sibiya attended meetings on the invitation of senior police officer, General Vincent Leshabane, in 2019, where Meyiwa’s alleged killers were discussed.

By then, it had been four years since Sibiya left the Hawks.

The lawyer for the first two accused questioned Zungu on his meetings with Sibiya.

"I was informed by the general that he was the head of the Hawks," Zungu said.

Sibiya was reinstated and promoted to national deputy police commissioner last year after winning his bid in the Labour Court.