Senzo Meyiwa: State wins bid to continue cross-examination of key witness

JOHANNESBURG - The State in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has won a bid to allow the cross-examination of a key witness to continue following objections by the defence.



The court has been hearing arguments on a written statement by Constable Sizwe Zungu that the defence believes the State is withholding.

On Friday, Zungu told the court that he made a handwritten statement which was adapted to a typed one.

But the State has corrected this, saying Zungu was referring to notes and not a formal statement.

The State is leading evidence in the trial against five men accused of murdering the football star in October 2014.

When court adjourned on Friday, it was agreed that Zungu would go to his homes in Tembisa and KwaZulu-Natal to find the notes he used to prepare the statement before court.

State Advocate George Baloyi addressed the court on this.

"The investigating officer, however, informs me that the notes were shredded, destroyed after the statement was made."

The defence has argued, however, that they are not interested in notes but the statement that Zungu said he wrote, initialed and signed.

Zungu said the notes he was referring to were informal and sometimes on newspapers or till slips.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has ruled on the matter.

"The court has utilised its discretion to decide whether certain evidence is essential or not. This court finds that no written statement exists."

The defence is proceeding with Zungu’s cross-examination on the current statement before court.