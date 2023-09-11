SA teens keen to share lessons learned at the Allianz MoveNow Camp in Germany

Eyewitness News spoke to Rachel Wayne and Tinyiko Shiburi about the camp, which was held in partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Movements, FC Bayern Munich, and Allianz Arena.

JOHANNESBURG – Two teenage girls represented South Africa at the recent Allianz MoveNow Camp – Global Edition in Munich, Germany.

Eyewitness News spoke to Rachel Wayne and Tinyiko Shiburi about the camp, which was held in partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Movements, FC Bayern Munich, and Allianz Arena.

"I learnt that motivation doesn’t have to come from other people, it comes from your own desire to be there for your team and yourself," said Wayne.

Picture: Supplied.

The two teenagers joined 30 others from more than 10 nations between the ages of 14 – 16 at the camp which was created to strengthen the role of sport in society to create a healthier environment for young people.

“I picked up that teamwork is a powerful tool and that you should not judge people based on how they look,” said Shiburi.

Wayne and Shiburi were selected via competition to fly the flag in Germany.

Wayne, a grade 10 learner at Thomas More College from Westville in KwaZulu-Natal, was selected through an online client competition.

Shiburi, a grade 11 learner from Soweto, was selected by her school Diepdale Secondary School and the non-profit organisation, 1st Things 1st, based on her academic and sports excellence.

The grade 11 pupil told Eyewitness News that from this experience she would like to teach fellow pupils about the importance of physical activity.

"I want to inform and teach them about the importance of physical activity and how it can change one's life and one's mindset," said Shiburi.

The two young girls were accompanied by Allianz Commercial graduate, Anele Dlamini, for the whole stay at the camp. The chaperone was selected through a live Olympic and Paralympic quiz and raffle.

Speaking on access to sports, Wayne said: “I do think South Africa provides access to these sports. South Africa has competed in both Summer and Winter Paralympics since the summer Paralympics of 1964. Few people know that SA takes part in these as it is not advertised as much as the Rugby World Cup, for example. More people need to know about these sports and back our South African Paralympic athletes.”

As the official worldwide insurance partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements, Allianz said it has teamed up with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to strengthen the role of sport in society to create a healthier environment for young people.

"I really enjoyed flag football as it is different to sports we have here in South Africa. I also enjoyed football as we all got to play in teams, against each other and work together as a group to encourage each other," said Wayne.

