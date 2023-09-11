SA's rising wheelchair tennis star Sikhosana crowned African champ

The win means Alwande Sikhosana has earned a direct qualification slot for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

JOHANNESBURG - Alwande Sikhosana was crowned wheelchair tennis men's champion at the Africa Para Games in Accra, Ghana on Sunday.



The final was an all-South African final showdown, with Sikhosana beating Leon Els 6-2, 6-4.

FILE: Team South Africa is at the inaugural Africa Para Games in Accra, Ghana from 03 to 12 September 2023. Picture: @TennisSA/Twitter.

On Saturday, the South African pair won the men’s doubles title with an impressive 6-4, 6-2 triumph against Morocco’s second seeds Lhaj Bouckartacha and Said Himan.

The African Para Games are one of four regional multisport events in 2023, alongside the European Para Games, the Asian Para Games, and the Parapan American Games, all of which will include wheelchair tennis tournaments with ITF 2 Series status on the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour.

FILE: Alwande Sikhosana was crowned wheelchair tennis men's champion at the Africa Para Games in Accra, Ghana on Sunday, 10 September 2023. Picture: Alwande Skhosana/Facebook.

In 2022, Sikhosana snatched the ITF Futures singles title at the Aspendos Open in Turkey after beating Costa Rica’s Jose Pablo Gil 6-4, 6-1 to claim his fourth title of the 2022 season.

Sikhosana’s breakthrough came in 2017, when at just 16 he stunned four-time Soweto Open champion, Leon Els, to win his first men’s singles title at the Arthur Ashe Tennis Centre in Soweto.

