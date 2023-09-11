‘Our kids won’t be safe’: Mfuleni residents want rape accused to be denied bail

A 37-year-old man has been accused of raping a three-year-old girl in the area and will make his next court appearance to apply for bail on 18 September 2023.

CAPE TOWN - Community members from Bosasa Informal Settlement in Mfuleni, Cape Town, are angry following an alleged rape of a young girl in the area.

A 37-year-old man accused of raping a 3-year-old child in Mfuleni is currently behind bars.

He was nabbed by the police on 3 September and made his first court appearance on 5 September.

An electricity fault at the Blue Downs Magistrates Court resulted in the rape case against the 37-year-old man being postponed until 18 September.

He was supposed to make his second court appearance for bail application.

However, Bosasa community member Liziwe Nko pleaded with the courts not to let the accused out on bail.

"We don't want him back in Bosasa, even in Mfuleni general, because our kids won't be safe around him."

Nko said the incident really shook the community.