Nersa hiked electricity price without considering cross-subsidies for poor - DA

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is arguing in court that the National Energy Regulator of South Africa's (Nersa) decision to grant Eskom a 33.7% electricity hike over two years did not take into consideration how overburdened a majority of South Africans are.

The DA is taking the country's energy regulator, Nersa, to court on Monday with the aim of having it re-determine its tariff hike.

The matter is currently being heard before the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

In its heads of arguments, the DA said Nersa decided to increase the price of electricity without considering cross-subsidies for poor households.

It said that Nersa's failure to protect the rights of the poorest of households access to electricity was out of step with the Constitution.

DA Gauteng leader, Solly Msimanga, said a majority of South Africans could not afford this hike.

"Municipalities are struggling because people are not able to afford to pay for exorbitant electricity amounts anymore and if we're going to continue this way, it means more and more people are not going to be able to pay. It means more and more people are then going to start connecting illegally.”

The DA said if it was victorious in its court case, all South Africans would benefit.