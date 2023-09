Nandipha Magudumana 'a definite flight risk' as bail denied

Jacques Rousseau | Nandipha Magudumana was denied bail on Monday morning in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court as she was found to have been a flight risk. Magistrate Estelle de Lange said Magudumana posed no risk to the public, but the fact that she crossed several borders without stamping her passport was concerning.