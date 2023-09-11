Meyiwa murder trial: Witness statement admissibility likely to be disputed

The defence was told by Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng to prepare an argument on the admissibility of constable Sizwe Zungu’s statement, following their questioning of its discrepancies.

JOHANNESBURG - The admissibility of a witness statement in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is likely to be disputed in the Pretoria High Court on Monday morning, after the defence challenged an affidavit by an eyewitness.

Constable Sizwe Zungu, who claimed to have seen all five of the accused in Vosloorus on the weekend that Meyiwa died, was giving evidence.

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

The State charged five men for the crime and believes it was a robbery gone wrong. It is adamant that the statement by Zungu met all the requirements of an admissible statement.

But the defence questioned Zungu's utterances while giving testimony, in which he said his initial statement was handwritten and then later typed.

The lawyer for the third accused, advocate Charles Mnisi, said he could not cross-examine Zungu without seeing the original notes.

Mnisi questioned the discrepancies in Zungu's statement.

“If you saw those mistakes, why did he not go back to the person writing the statement and say, ‘you made a mistake here’? The statement has been read to him.”

This request received much attention from the court, as Zungu would need to be heavily guarded as he made his way home, amid fears for his life.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng told the defence lawyers to prepare to argue on the admissibility of the statement.