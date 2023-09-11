Mangosuthu Buthelezi's family says tensions in Zulu royal family affected him

His daughter, Princess Phumzile, addressed Zulu royal family members who visited the family at KwaPhindangene on Monday afternoon.

ULUNDI, KWAZULU-NATAL - The Buthelezi family said the tensions in the Zulu royal family affected Prince Mangosthu Buthelezi a lot.

She also said the recent developments between him and the king also took a toll on him.

Princess Phumzile Buthelezi said tensions in the Zulu royal family affected her father, badly.

She said the prince even struggled to eat and sleep.

"He said: 'I am so hurt my child, I cannot eat or sleep'. What affected him most is the issue of the royal family – since last year he didn’t eat or sleep much."

She also pointed to the recent tensions between him and Zulu King Misuzulu, something Buthelezi also raised before his hospitalisation.

"He also said not even the late king spoke to him like this or even banged on the table in his presence."

This comes after allegations that the king insulted Buthelezi during a conversation.