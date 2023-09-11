Malema's lawyers tear into witness related to firearm discharge case

Dwayne Francis is a digital forensics investigator with the South African Police Service (SAPS). He was questioned about the origin of the video clip purporting to show Malema firing a gun at the EFF's fifth anniversary celebrations in Mdantsane in 2018.

EAST LONDON - The lawyers representing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, tore into the testimony of the State's 14th witness.

Malema and Snyman are facing a host of charges related to the incident.

"I apologise, your worship, that I didn't give a detailed report in this matter," said Francis.

That was one of the few apologies Francis offered the court on Monday.

Malema's counsel, Advocate Laurence Hodes, challenged his version of events on how the video clip allegedly showing the EFF leader firing a weapon was entered into evidence.

He also interrogated him on how the clips were downloaded and where the videos originated from.

Francis eventually admitted the videos were not recorded with the cellphone which police had taken into evidence.

He also told the court that there was a clear instruction from the owner of the device and investigating officer, Colonel Swartbooi, for the witness to download two specific videos which are not mentioned in the report.

"At no stage do you report here that Colonel Swartbooi instructed you to download one particular WhatsApp video, do you agree with me?"

Francis: "It was two videos, your worship. I agree, your worship."