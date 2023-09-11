Magudumana's bail denial a win for justice, says NPA

Nandipha Magudumana was denied bail on Monday morning in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court as she was found to have been a flight risk.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has described the denial of bail for disgraced doctor, Nandipha Magudumana, as a win for justice.

Magudumana was denied bail on Monday morning in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court as she was found to have been a flight risk.

Magistrate Estelle de Lange said Magudumana posed no risk to the public, but the fact that she crossed several borders without stamping her passport was concerning.

NPA spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping, said the court acted in the interest of justice in denying Magudumana bail.

"We were of the view that it was not in the best interest of justice for Nandipha Magudumana to be released on bail and fortunately, the court agreed based on the submission that was made."

Magudumana was not phased following her refusal of bail, leaving many questioning whether she would look to appeal the decision.

Shuping said should she approach the high court to appeal her bail, the State would still oppose.

"It’s up to her. If she is of the view that another court would come to a different conclusion, she has got a right to take that application to a higher court but we’re still intending to oppose."

Magudumana will join her 11 co-accused, including Thabo Bester, when they appear in court on 11 October.