Maguduma to hear verdict on her stalled bail application

Magudumana will soon find out if she will be granted bail at her appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court, following two weeks of suspense.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Following a gruelling two weeks of waiting in suspense, disgraced aesthetics Dr Nandipha Magudumana will finally hear her fate regarding her bail application on Monday.

Magudumana, the alleged lover and main accomplice in the grand escape of Facebook rapist Thabo Bester, will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.

The couple was arrested in Tanzania in April after being on the run for almost two weeks and were found in possession of several passports with different names.

READ MORE:

The magistrate presiding over Magudumana's application had a week to apply her mind in order to make a decision

regarding bail for the mother of two.

Magudumana's attorneys remained adamant that she was not a flight risk.

The State strongly opposed her bail, claiming she was an instrumental figure in orchestrating Bester's escape from Mangaung prison in May 2022.

Should Magudumana be granted bail, she will join three of her co-accused who are also out on bail, including her father, Zolile Sekeleni.