Jacob Zuma has nothing to gain by delaying his own trial, says lawyer

Jacob Zuma squared off against State advocate, Billy Downer, and Karyn Maughan in the Pietermaritzburg High Court again on Monday but his application to try and secure leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein was refused.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s legal team said he had nothing to gain from delaying his trial.

Zuma squared off against State advocate, Billy Downer, and Karyn Maughan in the Pietermaritzburg High Court again on Monday.

In June, the court set aside his private prosecution of the two.

READ: Zuma's application for leave to appeal Downer private prosecution ruling fails

He was back on Monday to try and secure leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein.

His application was, however, refused.

In setting aside Zuma’s private prosecution of Downer and Maughan, the court in June found, among others, that it was "an attempt to further delay" Zuma’s arms deal corruption case, which Downer is the lead prosecutor on.

Following on from this, it found the private prosecution was instituted with an ulterior motive and was an abuse of process.

But Advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi, for Jacob Zuma, on Monday argued this was “completely unfounded”.

Buthelezi further said Zuma had nothing to gain from delaying his trial "except to prolong his own agony" and that Zuma "doesn’t want his trial to run this long".

The application was ultimately dismissed with costs, with the court finding, among others, that an appeal had no prospects of success.