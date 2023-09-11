Govt must ‘cut prices not power’: DA taking Nersa to court over tariff hike

The party called the energy regulator’s 30% national electricity tariff increase for 2023 ‘extortionate’ and wants the energy crisis declared unconstitutional.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is taking the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) to court on Monday.

The matter is over the 30% national electricity tariff hike in 2023 - which the party has described as "extortionate".

The DA wants the entire energy crisis declared unconstitutional.

“While you continue to suffer under more load shedding, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa has granted Eskom and an unaffordable electricity tariff hike of over 30% in the next two years.

“What that means is that you and I are paying more money for electricity. Electricity that government cannot even provide,” said DA leader John Steenhuisen, adding that it’s not the fault of citizens.

The court, he said, should also “declare Nersa’s tariff hikes decision as invalid”.

“The ongoing electricity crisis is devastating with Stage 6 load shedding costing our South African economy R900 million every day... The time has come now for national government to urgently cut prices not power.”