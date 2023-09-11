GDE teams up with organisations to assist educators, learners with mental health

In an effort to address the concerning rate of learner suicide, the provincial Department of Education partnered with several organisations, including the Teddy Bear Foundation, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group and Childline.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has partnered with several organisations to assist educators and learners with their mental health issues concerning suicide.

This comes as the world observed International Suicide Prevention Day on Sunday, under the theme ‘Creating Hope Through Action’.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane also revealed that there was an alarming rate of learner suicide, with 40 alleged incidents recorded since the start of the academic year.

The MEC said they have roped in the provincial Department of Health to deal with the root causes of learner suicide.

He said additional partnerships would benefit teachers and pupils.

"We are joining hands with the Matthew Goniwe School of Leadership and Governance [MGSLG], the South African Depression and Anxiety Group [Sadag], Childline, the Teddy Bear Foundation, and the National Association of Child and Youth Care Workers [NACCW] to help our learners and educators deal with the psychological challenges, which may lead to suicide or suicidal thoughts."

Chiloane said they would also conduct school visits.

"We will, together with Sadag, in the coming weeks be visiting schools to raise awareness about the causes of suicide and how to prevent suicide. Our messages will not only be targeting learners, but we will also be speaking to their parents, guardians and/or caregivers so that they are aware of the warning signs.”

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or ideations, you can visit the Sadag contact page here.