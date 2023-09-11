DA hopes pending impeachment of Mkhwebane a lesson on choosing right candidates

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it hopes the pending impeachment of suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is a lesson on the importance of selecting fit-for-purpose candidates to serve in the office at all times.

The National Assembly will on Monday afternoon vote on Mkhwebane's permanent removal which will make her the first-ever head of a Chapter Nine institution to be impeached.

DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said choosing the correct person was especially important as the same National Assembly prepares to nominate a new Public Protector in the coming days.

She said it was the DA that stood alone in its opposition to Mkhwebane’s appointment as Public Protector, while the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) stood together to appoint her.

"In the past seven years, the DA has long held that Advocate Mkhwebane is not suitable to be the head of this very important Chapter Nine institution."

Gwarube said that a competent candidate should replace Mkhwebane.

"So that we do not spend years, seven years in particular, trying to remove somebody who should be designed to be the Public Protector instead of wreaking havoc to the institution."