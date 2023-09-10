Tshwane says water levels improving in part, but some areas still without supply

The City of Tshwane said most of the areas that were hit by water outages throughout the week have recovered and water supply has been restored, while some are still without water owing to reservoir depletion.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane says water levels in the capital are improving as the metro continues to grapple with water shortages, low pressure or no water at all.

Various communities in and around Tshwane are facing crippling water challenges that have left some taps dry for over a week.

The metro and Rand Water in the past warned week of a continued “downward trend” in the water levels at nine reservoirs including Magaliesberg, Soshanguve, Mooikloof, and Mabopane.

The water shortages fall against the backdrop of an almost two-month-long strike by workers affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu).

The metro’s Lindela Mashigo said: "Some parts of Sinoville, Kaalfontein, and Atteridgeville are without water as the reservoir is depleted. In Pretoria East, water supply has been restored in some surrounding areas. Mooikloof remains a challenge as the supply to the source is insufficient due to the current high water demand."

He said there has been an improvement in most areas.

"Most of the areas which were hit by water outage throughout the week have recovered and water supply has been restored, places such as Soshanguve, Mabopane, and Ga-Rankuwa started to trickle on Saturday night as water reservoir levels improve."