Top-tier creations by African artists at 2023 FNB Joburg Art Fair

JOHANNESBURG - The 2023 instalment of the FNB Joburg Art Fair boasted top-tier creations by artists from across the African continent and beyond.

The weekend gathering of industry leaders and art enthusiasts has been a great stepping-stone in the past for many African artists now making waves on a global scale, including revered painter Nelson Makamu, photographer Zanele Muholi and sculptor Mary Sibande.

The art sector has often been described as inaccessible and only for the wealthy to enjoy.

However, since its inception in 2008, the FNB Joburg Art Fair has managed to attract a wider audience cutting across generational, racial, and economic lines.

Nomonde Ndwalaza was attending the art fair for the first time since COVID-19.

“Really beautiful inspiring pieces from people that are just really, really talented. The mixed media forms that were used just really blew me away and just had me thinking where would we be without creative expression? We would be bored, we would be boring, and we'd be so uninspired.”

Several showcasing artists were not only using the event to shine a spotlight on their work but also as a chance to engage and even collaborate with each other.

The art fair concluded on Sunday.