Lower stages of load shedding likely in the coming week - Ramokgopa

Speaking during his weekly energy action plan update on Sunday, the Electricity Minister said South Africans can expect stage 3 to 4 load shedding in the coming week.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said this coming week, load shedding is unlikely to hit the high levels the country experienced over the last week.

Speaking during his weekly energy action plan update on Sunday, Ramokgopa said the implementation of Stage 6 load shedding was due to planned maintenance work and breakdowns of some of Eskom’s generating units.

"We ramped up planned maintenance, we were reaching approximately 6,000 megawatts... we then removed an additional 3500 megawatts from the grid, and this is us controlling that exercise because it's planned, we are able to execute at the rate that we think is desirable," he said.

"The outlook as we speak to you now is that for the rest of the week, we should be about stage 3 or 4 as we continue to ensure that we improve on the health of these units."