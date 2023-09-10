IN PICS, VIDEO: Zulu reed dance 2023

Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal was a hive of activity on Saturday, as thousands of maidens gathered at the Enyokeni royal palace for the annual reed dance. Even though it was cut short owing to the passing of Zulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the day had its highlights.

NONGOMA - Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal was a hive of activity on Saturday, as thousands of maidens gathered at the Enyokeni royal palace for the annual reed dance.

This as the the festivities were cut short, owing to the passing of Zulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The 95-year-old died on Saturday morning.

Upon his arrival, Zulu King, Misuzulu received two reeds from the maidens but quickly took to the podium to deliver a short address about the Zulu traditional prime minister's passing, also announcing that the Sunday leg of the dance would be cancelled as the nation is in mourning.

Here is a snippet of Saturday, told in pictures.

Zulu maidens at the annual reed dance in Nongoma on 10 September 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/ Eyewitness News

Princesses Nontethelelo Zulu, King Misuzulu’s daughter (Leopard skin) and her cousin sister Sibusisiwe Zulu leading the reed dance maidens as they collect their reeds on 09 September 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/ Eyewitness News

King Misuzulu at the 2023 annual reed dance in Nongoma on 09 September 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/ Eyewitness News

Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela at the annual reed dance in Nongoma on 09 September 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/ Eyewitness News

King Misuzulu took to the podium to make a brief address at the 2023 annual reed dance in Nongoma on 09 September 2023, following the news of the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/ Eyewitness News