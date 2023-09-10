IFP founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to be laid to rest on Friday

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government confirmed this, saying the announcement was made by the Buthelezi family following a meeting with them on Sunday afternoon.

DURBAN - Inkatha Freedom Party founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will be laid to rest on Friday 15 September.

The 95-year-old died on Saturday morning.

The province is also waiting for President Cyril Ramphosa to determine the funeral category that Buthelezi will be granted.

The premier’s office said there is communication between her office and the president with regard to the arrangements.

At the same time, members of the public wishing to convey their condolences can do so in a marquee set up outside Buthelezi’s residence at kwaPhindangene in Ulundi, from Sunday afternoon until the day of the funeral.