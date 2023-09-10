Hawks NW nab 2 suspects for allegedly trying to bribe investigator

It’s understood the suspects tried to persuade the investigator to secure the bail release of one of the suspect’s brothers who has been in custody since last year for manufacturing drugs.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks in the North West have arrested two suspects in a sting operation in Ga-Rankuwa, for allegedly attempting to bribe an investigator with R10 000.

It’s understood the suspects tried to persuade the official to secure the bail release of one of the suspect’s brothers who has been in custody since last year for manufacturing drugs.

The Hawks' Tlangelani Rikhotso:

"The suspects were arrested moments after allegedly handing over R10 000 to investigator officer of the drug case. The money and car were seized for further investigation facing charges of corruption".