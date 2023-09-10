Eskom welcomes Moody's ratings upgrade

The ratings agency upgraded the ailing power utility's rating from positive to stable, thanks chiefly to the power utility's Debt Relief Act passed in July.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said the stable rating by Moody's Investors Service will improve its creditworthiness.

This as the ratings agency upgraded the ailing power utility's rating from positive to stable, thanks chiefly to the power utility's Debt Relief Act passed in July.

The act allows government to provide Eskom with a debt relief of R254 billion over the next three years.

Eskom said the financial support will help it plan ahead for the implementation of the necessary planned maintenance on the generation fleet, and will contribute towards improved performance and long-term sustainability.

The power utility has already received the first tranche of R16 billion for the current financial year.

"The decision by Moody's investors service it is reassuring our efforts to turn Eskom around. At the onset of the summer period, Eskom has increased its planned maintenance to an average of 5844 megawatts," said Eskom's Daphne Mokwena.