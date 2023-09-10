CoCT's increase in arrests a result of collaborative work, says JP Smith

These include 5,662 arrests in the 2022/23 financial year - an increase of 16.7%, which mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said is indicative of the good work being done on the ground from tip-offs to law enforcement officials.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said there has been an increase in the number of arrests and confiscations in the 2022/23 financial year.

These include 5,662 arrests - an increase of 16.7%.

The number of units of drugs confiscated has risen 14.4% year on year.

The most significant increase is that of firearm confiscations, up 72.1% compared to the previous year.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said this is indicative of the good work being done on the ground.

"Many of the successes are results of information received from tip-offs but also our integrated operations with other law officials agencies, and of course the gains we have made in our CCTV monitoring to name a few.

"As we grow our technology footprint, we anticipate greater results as we merge technology with on-the-ground policing."