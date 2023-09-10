City of Tshwane bus services set to resume this week

The metro immediately suspended both Tshwane bus service and A Re Yeng operations after drivers affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) embarked on a strike.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said its bus services will resume operation this week.

The industrial action, which was declared unlawful and illegal by the Labour Court, has been ongoing for almost two months.

At the start of the strike, some buses were pelted with stones while drivers were attacked.

The indefinite bus suspension has impacted hundreds of Tshwane residents who have been left stranded.

Roads and transport MMC Katlego Mathebe said the buses will return to the roads on Tuesday.

"The illegal strike violence has left many of our commuters stranded and inconvenienced. It's for this reason suspension of bus services cannot go on for any longer. The recent weeks have been a difficult period for the city and our commuters."

Workers are demanding a 5.4% increase, which the City of Tshwane has said it can't afford.