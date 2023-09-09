Zulu reed dance goes ahead, King Misuzulu to deliver keynote address

King Misuzulu, although expected to have been in seclusion to mourn the Zulu traditional prime minister, who is his grandfather arrived at the Enyokeni royal palace on Saturday afternoon.

NONGOMA - Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is expected to address the annual reed dance on Saturday afternoon – this despite the passing of the Zulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The 95-year-old died on Saturday morning.

Thousands of maidens gathered at Enyokeni royal palace for the reed dance ceremony.

By Saturday afternoon, most of the maidens had laid their reeds inside the royal palace.

[WATCH] Princesses Nontethelelo Zulu, King Misuzulu’s daughter (Leopard skin) and her cousin sister Sibusisiwe Zulu leading the reed dance maidens as they collect their reeds. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/dAA1h10Qml ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 9, 2023

King Misuzulu, although expected to have been in seclusion to mourn the Zulu traditional prime minister, who is his grandfather arrived at the palace on Saturday afternoon.

He collected the two main reeds – one from his daughter Princess Nontethelelo and other from his niece Princess Sibusisiwe.

This signified the actual start of the ceremony.

Royal family members said this event could not be cancelled even if the family is mourning.

Senior Prince Vanana Zulu said the day should be used as a tribute to Buthelezi.