Zulu King pained by Buthelezi's passing, Sunday's leg of reed dance cancelled

NONGOMA - Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has described Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s passing as an unusual pain.

The 95-year-old died on Saturday morning,

The king delivered a short speech at the annual reed dance ceremony held at the Enyokeni royal palace in Nongoma on Saturday afternoon.

He said he was hurt by the Prince’s passing and thanked Buthelezi for his many years of serving the royal family.

Buthelezi served as prime minister to the two kings before King Misuzulu’s ascension to the throne last year.

Buthelezi was at the forefront of fighting for Misuzulu’s instalment as the new Zulu king.

And while there have been recent tensions between the two, Misuzulu said Buthelezi’s passing has left a huge gap.

While addressing his subjects at the reed dance ceremony, the king thanked Buthelezi for the role he played in the monarchy.

“What happened to us today is unusual, I am crying with you and my people. The Prince has done a lot, not to mention what he has done for the royal family. He also stood for the truth till the end.”

The monarch who was teary-eyed spoke solemnly as he paid a short tribute to his grandfather and prime minister to the Zulus.

Meanwhile, the second leg of the annual reed dance, which would've taken place on Sunday has been cancelled in honour of the passing of the Zulu traditional prime minister, announced King Misuzulu.

"Let's allow tomorrow to be the day you all go back home. This to respect the current situation we are faced with; which means today will be the last day of the reed dance, until we meet again next year, if the Lord wills it."