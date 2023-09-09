Senzo Meyiwa trial: State witness to be accompanied by police amid safety fears

On Friday, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ordered Constable Sizwe Zungu, who was testifying against all five accused, to be heavily guarded as he made his way to his two homes to collect notes that are required for his testimony.

JOHANNESBURG - A State witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial will be accompanied by police to his hometown in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend, amid fears of his life being in danger.

Constable Sizwe Zungu has been testifying in the trial against five men accused of Meyiwa's murder.

During the week, he told the court how he was allegedly with all five of the accused at the Vosloorus hostel on the day Meyiwa was killed.

He also said he saw them rush back to the hostel on the night of the murder.

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

The State has taken the threats on Zungu's life very seriously as he continues to give testimony that implicated all of the accused.

On Friday, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ordered that he be heavily guarded as he made his way to his homes in KwaZulu-Natal and Tembisa to collect notes that are required for his testimony.

“There’s a real possibility that the safety of this witness is being compromised and [as] he leaves here and goes not to a safe house, but to his home, because there are cellphones... can be phoned [that] he's coming home."

On Friday, Zungu told the court that he moved his family to a place of safety and he, too, was under witness protection.

Zungu insisted all the accused were in Vosloorus and some had guns on the night Meyiwa was killed, something the first two accused have vehemently denied.