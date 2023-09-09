Paarl residents encouraged to make voices heard on SA Post Office Amendment Bill

On Saturday, residents will have the opportunity to give oral submissions on the bill which seeks to, among other things, amend the SA Post Office Act of 2011 by revising its duties and expanding on the mandate of the country’s post office.

CAPE TOWN - Residents in Paarl, Western Cape will be the first citizens to have their say over government’s plan to expand the mandate of the South African Post Office.

The Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies will from Saturday begin nationwide public hearings on the South African Post Office Amendment Bill.

The first instalment kicks off at Paarl’s Simondium Community Hall.

The bill seeks to, among other things, amend the South African Post Office Act of 2011 by revising its duties and expanding on the mandate of the country’s post office.



The Communications and Digital Technologies committee said it will provide for the repurposing of the post office’s infrastructure, in order to provide diversified and expanded services to citizens.

Residents of the Cape Winelands District and the surrounding areas will have the opportunity to make oral submissions on Saturday and are encouraged to give their input.

The committee added that these submissions will go a long way to assisting members of Parliament (MPs) during its deliberations on the bill.

The public hearings are set to take place from 10am to 2pm.