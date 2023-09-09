Nxesi concerned about slow rollout of Nedlac’s labour reforms

The proposed reforms, initially tabled in 2021, address conditions and inefficiencies in the labour market, which include improving the functioning of the Labour Court.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi said he is worried that the rollout of labour reforms by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) has been slow.

Proposals tabled in 2021 to address conditions and inefficiencies in the labour market were not met in the initial timeframe of less than a year.

Nxesi said Nedlac couldn’t reach an agreement on some of the reforms, which include improving the functioning of the Labour Court.

Nxesi made the criticism in Midrand on Friday, where government, businesses, and the labour sector were meeting for the 28th Nedlac summit.

While Nxesi said Nedlac’s performance in the 2022/23 financial year improved, he said he believed there are still some shortcomings that need urgent attention.

“The issue of the backlogs in the Labour Court has compromised a lot of workers and the issue there is the few judges who are overworked in the Labour Court. It’s a very serious matter, which I think we have long been discussing.”

Nxesi called for delegates to use the summit to flesh out an effective implementation plan for the proposals on the table.

“The process is ongoing, and we are now too late for this parliamentary cycle. There are other legislations that I should’ve submitted to the deputy president,” he said.

“I have not yet submitted [them] because they are held in the consultative processes, which tend to take too slowly. I hope, however, that you continue to make progress and use this opportunity of extra time to extend the ambit of your deliberations.”