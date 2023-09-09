Nelson Mandela Foundation: Buthelezi leaves behind an imposing & complex legacy

The foundation said Buthelezi and Mandela 'came to embody an understanding of reconciliation which had no need of forgiveness, nor of forgetting the past, nor even of learning to like one another.'

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation said Prince Mangosothu Buthelezi leaves behind an imposing and complex legacy.

Buthelezi, who passed away at the age of 95 in the early hours of Saturday morning is the only leader of the opposition who’s ever been appointed acting president.

He played that role no less than 20 times at the behest of South Africa’s founding president, Nelson Mandela.

Madiba’s foundation has described Buthelezi as a prominent figure in the tapestry of South Africa’s history.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation’s writing and research manager Kneo Mokgopa reflected on the enduring relationship between the two politicians:

“His life journey intersected at multiple points with that of Nelson Mandela. In many ways the two leaders came to embody an understanding of reconciliation which had no need of forgiveness, nor of forgetting the past, nor even of learning to like one another – it was simply about determining to get on together.”