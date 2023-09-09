Mourners yet to be granted access to Buthelezi's home following his passing

On Saturday morning, police cordoned off the road leading to the KwaPhindangene royal residence, with the Buthelezi family saying details about the access to the palace by the general public would be communicated in due time.

ULUNDI - Mourners have not yet been given access to the kwaPhindangene Royal residence, in Ulundi, following the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The 95-year-old died in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police have cordoned off the road leading to the royal residence.

Only VIP cars have been spotted driving towards the family home, while members of the general public and the media have been told that details about access to the palace will be communicated later in the day.

The Buthelezi family said funeral arrangements will be discussed with the Zulu king Misuzulu and with President Cyril Ramaphosa, and details will be communicated in due course.

ALSO READ:

And with Buthelezi’s death coinciding with the annual reed dance ceremony set to be held in KwaNongoma on Saturday, most traditional leaders are expected to start at his house before attending the main event.