Joburg CBD fire: Survivors recount harrowing escape stories at memorial service

On Friday, a memorial service was held in Johannesburg to honour the lives of the 77 people, which included 12 children, who died in the fatal fire that raged through a five-storey building in Marshalltown last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The father of a three-year-old toddler who survived the Marshalltown fire said he was heartbroken for the families who lost their children in the blaze.

A memorial service was held at the Central Methodist Church in Johannesburg on Friday to honour the 77 lives lost in the Albert Street blaze.

During the service, survivors told harrowing stories of how they escaped the flames, including the miraculous rescue of three-year-old Islam Chikwana.

Twelve children were among the 77 people who died in the raging fire on 31 August.

Speaking to Eyewitness News with his three-year-old son in his arms, Mohammed Chikwana said when he managed to escape the blaze, he realised that his wife only had their five-month-old, and not their three-year-old.

He then went to the firefighters, insisting they go back in to try to save his son.

“The firefighters said, ‘no, we’re finished and we can’t go back into the building where everyone is, as you see how the fire was, everyone is burnt there’ but my child is still remaining there... if it's ashes please go get it, so when the firefighters went back, they checked and saw the baby was alive, nothing happened to the baby.”

Chikwana said he mourns the deaths of the 12 children who could not be saved.

‘I DON’T KNOW WHERE MY PARENTS ARE’

Some of the families whose loved ones died in the fire will need to wait indefinitely before finding closure.

Many of those who were killed were foreign nationals from Malawi, Tanzania, and other African nations.

With authorities now appealing for help in identifying the bodies of victims being held at Johannesburg mortuaries, the challenge of documentation came to the fore again.

Peace James, from Malawi, was at work when the fire broke out in the building where she lived with her parents.

She was told her mother, father, and her sister tried to escape but she hasn't been able to locate them yet.

The 19-year-old said she was losing hope.

“They asked me the names of my parents. I gave them the names, but no one found them. From that day up to this moment, I don’t know where my parents are.”

Still in the clothes he was wearing when he jumped out of his burning building a week ago, Abdul Witman said he was still waiting for the results of DNA tests to know whether the badly burnt bodies that were found in his room were those of his four brothers.

“I saw with my eyes that people were burning into ashes. It was only me who managed to escape from the fire when I used the window to throw myself down.”

Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia's Julekha Latib said they are not the only ones in limbo.

“They can’t find their documents and they can’t find their things. There’s still an investigation going on in the building and people are all scared to go into the building because police are there, and they can’t take their stuff out.”