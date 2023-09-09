Buthelezi family: ‘All his efforts were for the betterment of SA’

The elder statesman died at 95 years old on Saturday morning, and his family has thanked South Africans for the outpouring of support following the news.

JOHANNESBURG - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s family said he should be remembered as a true patriot.

It thanked South Africans for the outpouring of tributes and messages of support.

The elder statesman died at home on Saturday morning, having just turned 95 years old at the time of his passing.

Buthelezi’s political career spanned more than four decades, and while he was recognised as a polarising figure, many lauded him for being like a father figure during his later years.

His family said they are deeply devastated by his passing.

“All his efforts, throughout his life, were for the betterment of South Africa, and he is a man who paid the price for his convictions,” said his grandson, Mayor of Zululand District Thulasizwe Buthelezi.

“His work speaks for itself, in KwaZulu-Natal and throughout South Africa, and the role he played leading up to democracy, and even after as an elder statesman.”