Written-off England ready for 'best' Argentina team

MARSEILLE - England, beaten World Cup finalists four years ago, get their 2023 campaign underway against Argentina in Marseille on Saturday, but will go into the match hoping to break a poor run of results that has seen Los Pumas installed as marginal favourites.

England have dropped to eighth in the world rankings, while Argentina are sixth, the two teams drawn in a Pool D that also includes Samoa, Japan and Chile.

England's Steve Borthwick has overseen six defeats in nine matches as coach, having only taken over from Australian Eddie Jones less than a year ago.

But the tag of underdog does not sit well with the former England lock who played in the 2007 World Cup when England overcome a poor start and patchy form to reach the final.

"I sense from the players that there's a feeling that they've written them off too early, people called time on them a bit too early," said Borthwick.

"There's a lot of class in this squad and I think these players have got a hell of a lot more to go."

The team suffered the ignominy of a first-ever loss to Fiji, in a humbling 30-22 defeat at Twickenham in their final pre-tournament Test match last month, which was a fifth defeat in their last six games.

One positive from that game, however, was the performance of scrum-half Alex Mitchell, who goes from a late injury call-up to straight into a starting spot at the Stade Velodrome.

Despite a record home defeat by France in the Six Nations earlier this year, alongside losses to Scotland, Wales and Ireland (twice) in 2023, skipper Courtney Lawes echoed Borthwick, insisting that the team boasted enough experience to get past its rocky patch.

"It's the first game of the World Cup and we're going to be well up for it," the Northampton flanker said.

"It's going to be hell of a spectacle. We're going all guns blazing and give it all we've got."

'BEST' ARGENTINA SIDE

The task ahead, however, was not lost on Borthwick.

"Argentina are an exceptionally strong side," he acknowledged.

"In the last year they've beaten England at Twickenham, they've beaten New Zealand and Australia, so we know they're a formidable challenge and arguably the best Argentinian side to come to the World Cup so we know we have to be very good this weekend."

Borthwick added: "But I have every confidence in the players.

"I sense a real determination from the players to perform to the best of their abilities on Saturday night."

History is on England’s side, having run out winners over Argentina in their three previous World Cup pool matches: 39-10 in 2019, 13-9 in 2011 and 24-18 in 1995.

And England have only lost five times to Argentina in 25 matches in total, albeit the last time they played Los Pumas ran out 30-29 winners at Twickenham.

Argentina coach Michael Cheika, who led Australia to the final in 2015 and quarter-finals four years ago when the Wallabies were beaten by England, insisted that the focus was purely on his side.

"We are only thinking about ourselves. I say it with being respectful: everything happening outside is a distraction for us," he said.

Assistant coach Felipe Contepomi, a legend of Argentinian rugby who played at four World Cups - notably playing a key role as Los Pumas claimed third spot in the 2007 edition, said England were the "'big team' in the group".

"They say they are ready for the Rugby World Cup and we expect a very tough match.

"They are the strongest team in our group, if someone wants to call us favourites, it's up to them."