Two accused deny being in Joburg on weekend of Senzo Meyiwa's murder

Two of the accused allegedly spotted at a hostel near the place where Senzo Meyiwa was killed have denied being in Johannesburg on the weekend of the footballer's murder.

An eyewitness returned to the witness stand on Friday in the trial against five men accused of Meyiwa's murder.

On Thursday, Constable Sizwe Zungu told the court that he was with the men at the Vosloorus hostel before they committed the crime and he saw them rush back afterward.

He also claimed that the men celebrated the news of Meyiwa's death.

But the lawyer for the first two accused, Sipho Ramosepele, said the men would deny this.

"Accused number 1 will state that in 2013 until March 2013 he was staying at Vosloorus hostel at Sotho section but when he lost employment in March 2013, he returned home and stayed home until he returned again to stay with his uncle in Tembisa in 2015."