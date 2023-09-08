Top cops told eyewitness to drop subject when he reported info on Meyiwa murder

Constable Sizwe Zungu, who claims to know all the accused, told the court that he was at a Vosloorus hostel with them the night the soccer star was killed, alleging he saw them rushing back with guns later that night.

JOHANNESBURG - An eyewitness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial told the Pretoria High Court that top cops told him to drop the subject when he reported what he knew about the murder.

Constable Sizwe Zungu, a man who claims to know all the accused, has alleged that he was at a Vosloorus hostel with the men on the night Meyiwa was killed in October 2014.

Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

Zungu claimed that he saw the men rushing back to the hostel with guns the night of the murder.

It took Zungu almost five years to approach his cluster commander, Major General Vincent Leshabane, with the details of what he knew about what happened on the night Meyiwa was killed.

He said Leshabane confirmed his suspicions that the men he was with at the hostel, now on trial, are behind Meyiwa's murder.

“[General Leshabane] then informed me that let’s drop this matter of this talk, and not mention it again. The reason for this, if I may explain, is that there were those [who] attempted to kill me.”

Zungu claimed he was targeted by relatives of accused number one and five who he believes were trying to kill him, and he informed Leshabane of this.

Zungu recalled meetings with other top cops, such as former national Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and Deputy Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

He said it was agreed in one of those meetings that he would stop talking about what he saw for his safety.