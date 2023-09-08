Some Alex residents fear rollout of prepaid meters will price them out of power

City Power undertook a programme to install 5,000 smart electricity meters in Alexandra, owing to illegal connections that have cost the entity billions of rands in damaged infrastructure and lost revenue.

JOHANNESBURG - Some Alexandra residents fear that the installation of smart prepaid electricity meters will price them out of electricity.

Johannesburg City Power undertook a programme to install 5,000 prepaid meters in the township to raise revenue.

However, residents on the informal side of Alexandra said many people don't have stable sources of income and can't afford to pay for electricity.

A resident on 17th Avenue - Sihongo Qolani - said her house was illegally connected and she got electricity for free, like everyone else in her street.

Qolani said the City of Joburg should bear in mind that there are many unemployed mothers like her in Alexandra - whose only income is the State-sponsored child support grant.

Another resident, Nyameka Sesimani, said she would pay if she were forced because electricity is a necessity.

“I don’t know how we're going to pay for the electricity, but if we have to pay for it then we will because some people work, and others don’t. It will also depend on how much this electricity will cost.”

The City of Joburg said residents who can't afford to pay for services can apply for the municipality's indigent policy.

It added if they met the criteria, they would be provided with free services.