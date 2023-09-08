Sewage-covered graves leave Durban family outraged by municipal officials

Spillage from burst sewer pipes at the Mobeni Heights Cemetery resulted in graves being covered by raw sewage, which was only attended to by municipal workers long after it made headlines.

DURBAN - A Durban family says they are outraged and disappointed in local municipal officials after they found the graves of two relatives covered in raw sewage.

A sewer pipe in the Mobeni Heights Cemetery, south of Durban, resulted in spillage, lasting a few months.

Eyewitness News met with the Phungula family and visited the gravesite on Thursday.

Upon arrival, Eyewitness News found that eThekwini municipality workers were now attending to burst sewerage pipes, months after the issue made news headlines.

This as the Phungula family claims the municipality had ignored their complaints.

Mthabiso Phungula said it is heartsore to see this happening at her parents’ final resting place.

“We were referred to Lindiwe Ndaba and Tim, who are heads of eThekwini cemetery, and then we saw them the following day, and as usual, we were moved from pillar to post.”

Phungula claimed that after numerous follow-ups with the authorities, she was blocked by the official on WhatsApp.

The metro, meanwhile, said that the problem is being attended to.