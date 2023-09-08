Self-confidence key to good performance, says SA silver medallist Engelbrecht

On how he prepares mentally for competitions, the master paddler told Eyewitness News that mental preparation rests on two legs which are self-confidence and the ability to focus.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa's Pieter Engelbrecht stole second base when he won a silver medal at the ICF Canoe Marathon Masters Championships in Vejen, Denmark.

Team South Africa was made up of a tight-knit group of master paddlers ranging from ages 43 to 77 with Engelbrecht racing in the 50-54 category.

“Canoe marathon racing like the sport of cycling involves a lot of tactics. One needs to develop a dynamic race strategy which needs to be adapted during a race based on your opposition's strong and weak points. I learned that I need to work on my top-end speed to have it in my armour to be more competitive for a gold medal next time,” said Engelbrecht to Eyewitness News.

The seven-man Masters team raced in nine races namely three K2s (doubles) events and six K1s (singles).

The ICF Masters Canoe Canoe Marathon World Championships is a traditional curtain raiser for the elite World Championships.

FILE: SA canoeist Pieter Engelbrecht represented South Africa at the 2023 ICF Masters Canoe Championships. Picture: Centurion Canoe Club/Facebook.

On how he prepares mentally for competitions, Engelbrecht told Eyewitness News that mental preparation rests on two legs, which are self-confidence and the ability to focus.

“Self-confidence is built by first of all a professional training programme, trusting your coach and in your ability to follow the programme, and pushing yourself out of your comfort zone.

"It requires meticulous time management, work and family as well as a training group that shares your motivation and enthusiasm. The ability to focus comes from regular racing-building experience and mentally picturing yourself in race conditions.”

The Centurion Canoe Club member has been an athlete since pre-primary from running 60m sprints, long and triple jump to competing in rugby for the Bulls at Craven week where he suffered a career-ending knee injury that led him to canoeing.

“The Iron Man challenge appealed to me which in the 90s had a canoeing leg and not swimming. The canoeing opened a whole new world for me and I could associate with like-minded guys, a subculture so to speak.

"I embraced the mental and physical challenges the sports different facets of the flatwater river and ocean racing put towards oneself. I was hooked for life and walked the journey for the last 25 years not regretting one moment," said Engelbrecht.

Talking about further development of the sport, the athlete said most canoe clubs have development teams and more experienced paddlers making an effort with them, but donations and financial support are always a requirement in any sport.

He praised the progress made in the sport in the country.

“South African canoeing is known internationally for their above-average abilities and results regarding the marathon and ocean paddling facets of the sport. South Africa has some of the best rivers for canoeing in the world and produces on a regular basis from the world's best river paddlers.”

FILE: South African canoeist Pieter Engelbrecht with his silver medal at the ICF Masters Canoe Marathon World Championships. Picture: Centurion Canoe Club/Facebook.