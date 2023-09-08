SABC reports MultiChoice to Competition Commission over 'bullying tactics'

On Thursday, the SABC and MultiChoice reached a deal for the public broadcaster to showcase 16 of 48 games during the global tournament - including the quarter final, semifinal and final matches.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has accused MultiChoice of anti-competitive behaviour after inflating the price of rights to broadcast the Rugby World Cup.

The SABC’s chief operating officer - Ian Plaatjes – said they have reported MultiChoice to the Competition Commission for what they've called "bullying tactics" over the deal.

Plaatjes says the late agreement has robbed the SABC of an opportunity to secure sponsorship.

"“And then there’s still very rigid [conditions] as well. For example, we cannot put this on OVHD [OpenView HD] and as you would know our sport channel is on OVHD basically. So, it’s a huge, we believe, anti-competitive behaviour.”