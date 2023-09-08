Sabalenka fends off Keys to reach US Open final

Keys served for the match in the second set but incoming world number one Sabalenka overhauled the 2017 runner-up to victory.

Aryna Sabalenka fought back from the brink of defeat to overcome American 17th seed Madison Keys in a third-set tie-break and line up a US Open final against home favourite Coco Gauff.

Keys served for the match in the second set but incoming world number one Sabalenka overhauled the 2017 runner-up to win 0-6, 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (10/5) to reach her second Grand Slam final.

ARYNA SABALENKA COMPLETES THE COMEBACK! pic.twitter.com/vZWnGeUbu7 ' US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2023