Go

Sabalenka fends off Keys to reach US Open final

Keys served for the match in the second set but incoming world number one Sabalenka overhauled the 2017 runner-up to victory.

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka reacts during the US Open tennis tournament women's singles semi-finals match against USA's Madison Keys at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on 7 September 2023. Picture: AFP
Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka reacts during the US Open tennis tournament women's singles semi-finals match against USA's Madison Keys at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on 7 September 2023. Picture: AFP
08 September 2023 07:14

Aryna Sabalenka fought back from the brink of defeat to overcome American 17th seed Madison Keys in a third-set tie-break and line up a US Open final against home favourite Coco Gauff.

Keys served for the match in the second set but incoming world number one Sabalenka overhauled the 2017 runner-up to win 0-6, 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (10/5) to reach her second Grand Slam final.

Timeline

More in Sport

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA